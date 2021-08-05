Ev Advanced Material to raise 1 bln won via stock sale
All News 17:52 August 05, 2021
SEOUL, AUGUST 5 (Yonhap) -- Ev Advanced Material Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 1 billion won(US$874,350). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 219,297 common shares at a price of 4,560 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
