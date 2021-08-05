Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Xiumin, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the group's management agency said Thursday.
The singer initially tested negative in a screening test conducted last week but tested positive in an additional test after feeling unwell.
The company said all members of the group and relevant employees have also taken screening tests and went into home isolation.
Xiumin is the latest new coronavirus case in the local entertainment scene. Several celebrities -- such as actor Ji Chang-wook, model Han Hye-jin and members of boy band TREASURE -- had tested positive.
South Korea on Thursday reported 1,776 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 205,702, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. It marked the second day that daily cases stayed in the 1,700s.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'Kingdom' screenwriter says Netflix series is all about politics
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'Kingdom' screenwriter says Netflix series is all about politics
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(Olympics) S. Korea volleyball coach still dreaming after unlikely victory over Turkey
-
(LEAD) New cases over 1,700 for 2nd day, toughest virus curbs likely to be extended again
-
(Olympics) Ko Jin-young fueled by anger to start women's golf tournament
-
(4th LD) New cases spike to over 1,700, almost 40 pct of population gets 1st jabs