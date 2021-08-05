(Olympics) S. Korea falls to bronze medal game in baseball after loss to U.S.
By Yoo Jee-ho
YOKOHAMA, Japan, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will not get to defend its baseball gold medal after wasting its second opportunity to reach the final on Thursday.
South Korea lost to the United States 7-2 in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympic baseball tournament.
The loss at Yokohama Stadium in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, sent South Korea to the bronze medal game against the Dominican Republic at noon Saturday.
South Korea defeated the Dominican Republic 4-3 to begin the knockout phase last Sunday.
After losing to Japan in the first semifinals game on Wednesday, South Korea fell to the loser's bracket to play the U.S., which earlier won a repechage match over the Dominican Republic.
The U.S. will now play Japan with the gold medal at stake.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'Kingdom' screenwriter says Netflix series is all about politics
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'Kingdom' screenwriter says Netflix series is all about politics
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(Olympics) S. Korea volleyball coach still dreaming after unlikely victory over Turkey
-
(Olympics) Ko Jin-young fueled by anger to start women's golf tournament
-
(LEAD) New cases over 1,700 for 2nd day, toughest virus curbs likely to be extended again
-
(4th LD) New cases spike to over 1,700, almost 40 pct of population gets 1st jabs