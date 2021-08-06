Korean-language dailies

-- Song Doo-hwan tapped as National Human Rights Commission chief, Koh Seung-beom as Financial Services Commission head (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lawmakers who seek OPCON transfer and call for delay of S. Korea-U.S. military exercise (Kookmin Daily)

-- Authorities appear poised to extend ban on gatherings of 3 or more in greater Seoul area until Aug. 22 (Donga Ilbo)

-- Conflict over S. Korea-U.S. military exercise grows, Cheong Wa Dae remains indecisive (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party split over S. Korea-U.S. military exercise, Song Young-gil says 'exercise should proceed in line with principle' (Segye Times)

-- 3 months after alliance restoration, S. Korea, U.S. put on testing board (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 18-yr-old spider girl, 'Insurmountable wall? I don't have such a thing' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- President Moon says 'S. Korea aims to become world's 5th-largest vaccine-producing nation by 2025' (Hankyoreh)

-- Rose-tinted road map for carbon neutrality, no details (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Koh Seung-beom tapped as Financial Services Commission head, Jeong Eun-bo as Financial Supervisory Service chief; heads of financial authorities replaced at same time (Maeil Business Newspaper)

