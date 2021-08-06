Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Song Doo-hwan tapped as National Human Rights Commission chief, Koh Seung-beom as Financial Services Commission head (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lawmakers who seek OPCON transfer and call for delay of S. Korea-U.S. military exercise (Kookmin Daily)
-- Authorities appear poised to extend ban on gatherings of 3 or more in greater Seoul area until Aug. 22 (Donga Ilbo)
-- Conflict over S. Korea-U.S. military exercise grows, Cheong Wa Dae remains indecisive (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party split over S. Korea-U.S. military exercise, Song Young-gil says 'exercise should proceed in line with principle' (Segye Times)
-- 3 months after alliance restoration, S. Korea, U.S. put on testing board (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 18-yr-old spider girl, 'Insurmountable wall? I don't have such a thing' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- President Moon says 'S. Korea aims to become world's 5th-largest vaccine-producing nation by 2025' (Hankyoreh)
-- Rose-tinted road map for carbon neutrality, no details (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Koh Seung-beom tapped as Financial Services Commission head, Jeong Eun-bo as Financial Supervisory Service chief; heads of financial authorities replaced at same time (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Koh Seung-beom tapped as Financial Services Commission head, Jeong Eun-bo as Financial Supervisory Service chief (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- DP reps want drill postponed (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea vows own vaccine by next year (Korea Herald)
-- Lawmakers increase pressure to delay ROK-US military drill (Korea Times)
(END)
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'Kingdom' screenwriter says Netflix series is all about politics
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'Kingdom' screenwriter says Netflix series is all about politics
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(Olympics) Ko Jin-young fueled by anger to start women's golf tournament
-
(Olympics) S. Korea volleyball coach still dreaming after unlikely victory over Turkey
-
(LEAD) New cases over 1,700 for 2nd day, toughest virus curbs likely to be extended again
-
Non-capital areas alarmed by record numbers of COVID-19 cases