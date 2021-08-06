(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 6)

A military exercise cannot serve as a bargaining chip for inter-Korean talks. Discussing a suspension or scaling back of the drill is the same as admitting that the exercise is actually aimed at invading North Korea. Our top spy relayed Pyongyang's willingness to take "reciprocal steps" in return for the suspension of the drill. In other words, Pyongyang seeks economic and medical aid from Seoul in exchange for the suspension by simply agreeing to resume talks. How could that be reciprocal steps? Park underscored the need to "flexibly review the North's demand to achieve denuclearization." His logic does not make sense. North Korea must first take sincere steps to denuclearize first. Period.

