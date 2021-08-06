Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea blames U.S. again for anti-gov't rallies in Cuba
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Monday denounced the United States again for meddling in internal affairs in Cuba by instigating anti-government demonstrations and unrest in the Caribbean country.
"The U.S.'s intention has been laid bare outright that it seeks to instigate internal unrest by influencing anti-government elements and bolstering anti-Cuba sentiment globally," the ministry said in a posting on its website.
"The U.S. has been involved in behind-the-scene manipulation of anti-government demonstrations and causing a stir by launching new sanctions schemes against the country," it added.
------------
N. Korea slams human rights group for criticizing China's forced return of defectors
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Monday slammed an international human rights group for criticizing China's repatriation of defectors, calling the group a "villainous human rights plot organization."
Last month, Human Rights Watch raised concerns after China sent nearly 50 North Korean refugees back to their homeland where they could face torture and imprisonment, saying that more refugees are at risk as Pyongyang has recently reopened its borders.
The North's foreign ministry lashed out at the group, accusing it of making an "anti-China human rights racket" and spreading rumors about forced repatriation.
------------
N.K. officials attend Russian Embassy's exhibition, resume in-person diplomacy
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korean officials attended a photo exhibition held by the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang and highlighted their cooperative ties, state media showed Wednesday, signaling Pyongyang's resumption of in-person diplomacy suspended due to the coronavirus.
The photo exhibition was held Tuesday "to mark the 20th anniversary of Chairman Kim Jong-il's historic visit to Russia and the 10th anniversary of his visit to the Siberian and the Far Eastern regions," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
Kim Jong-il, father of the current leader, Kim Jong-un, ruled North Korea until his death in 2011.
------------
Heavy rain pummels eastern parts of North Korea: report
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Heavy rains battered eastern parts of North Korea this week, with more than 1,170 homes flooded and some 5,000 people evacuated, the North's state-run broadcaster said Thursday.
The eastern province of South Hamgyong received an average 113 millimeters of rain from Sunday 6 p.m. to Monday 7 p.m., with some cities and counties recording 149-307 mm, the Korean Central Television reported.
Buryong County in North Hamgyong and Sinhung County in South Hamgyong were hit by 583 mm
(END)
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(2nd LD) (Olympics) An San wins gold in women's individual archery, becomes 1st triple gold medalist in Tokyo
-
14 U.S. lawmakers endorse bill on declaration of official end to Korean War
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
14 U.S. lawmakers endorse bill on declaration of official end to Korean War
-
(2nd LD) (Olympics) An San wins gold in women's individual archery, becomes 1st triple gold medalist in Tokyo
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(LEAD) South Korea to maintain toughened social distancing rules for two more weeks
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(Olympics) Ko Jin-young fueled by anger to start women's golf tournament
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Nothing to lose, everything to gain, as S. Korea takes on Brazil in volleyball semis