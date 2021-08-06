Hanwha Q2 net profit up 63.1 pct to 572.1 bln won
All News 08:58 August 06, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 572.1 billion won (US$500.2 million), up 63.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 769 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 501.3 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 15.2 percent to 12.67 trillion won.
The operating profit was 29.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
