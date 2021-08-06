Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 August 06, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 34/26 Heavy Rain 60

Incheon 31/26 Heavy Rain 60

Suwon 34/26 Sunny 20

Cheongju 35/26 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 35/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 33/25 Heavy Rain 60

Gangneung 34/26 Heavy Rain 60

Jeonju 34/25 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 35/25 Sunny 0

Jeju 33/26 Sunny 0

Daegu 36/25 Sunny 0

Busan 34/26 Sunny 0

