Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) schedule-Day 16

All News 09:00 August 07, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Sunday at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. All starting times are local.

- Athletics (Sapporo Odori Park)
Men's marathon (7 a.m.)

- Volleyball (Ariake Arena)
Bronze medal match vs. Serbia (9 a.m.)

(END)

Keywords
#Olympics
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!