Go to Contents Go to Navigation

CJ Logistics Q2 net profit up 36.3 pct to 49.4 bln won

All News 10:16 August 06, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 49.4 billion won (US$43.2 million), up 36.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 90.6 billion won, up 8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 3.7 percent to 2.74 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!