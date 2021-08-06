(Olympics) S. Korean baseball team to take last shot at medal vs. Dominican Republic
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Bronze may not be the medal that the South Korean baseball team wanted to win at the Tokyo Olympics, but it will have a chance to salvage at least that third-place prize Saturday.
South Korea, the 2008 Olympic baseball champion, will face the Dominican Republic in the bronze medal game at noon Saturday at Yokohama Stadium in Yokohama, south of Tokyo.
South Korea has lost its last two games to drop to the consolation game. In the semifinals Wednesday, Japan knocked off the defending champion 5-2. South Korea got another shot at reaching the final Thursday, where it faced the United States in the repechage bracket. The Americans destroyed those hopes in a 7-2 victory to advance to the gold medal game themselves and send South Korea to the bronze medal game.
South Korea defeated the Dominican Republic 4-3 in their previous meeting at the start of the knockout stage last Sunday. South Korea scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth for the dramatic comeback then and will need much of the same determination Saturday after demoralizing defeats.
The lineup has been mostly kept in check in the tournament, and the bullpen that had done yeoman's work had a meltdown in Thursday's loss to the U.S. Five pitchers served up five runs in that unmitigated disaster that was the sixth inning, and manager Kim Kyung-moon will have to figure out ways to piece together 27 outs Saturday.
Winning bronze will also mean exemptions from mandatory military service for players who haven't already served or haven't already earned exemptions elsewhere. It has become a sensitive topic particularly around the baseball team, in light of some roster controversy from the 2018 Asian Games. Critics of the team selection process that year claimed certain players were only picked because then national team manager, Sun Dong-yol, wanted to help them get military exemptions, not because they were good enough to play for the country.
Incidentally, two players at the heart of the debate in 2018, center fielder Park Hae-min and shortstop Oh Ji-hwan, have been two of South Korea's top performers in Japan.
As the leadoff hitter, Park is batting .400/.556/.450, while leading the team with seven walks and six runs scored.
Oh is tied for the team lead with two homers and has played his usual, strong defense at shortstop.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(2nd LD) (Olympics) An San wins gold in women's individual archery, becomes 1st triple gold medalist in Tokyo
-
14 U.S. lawmakers endorse bill on declaration of official end to Korean War
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
14 U.S. lawmakers endorse bill on declaration of official end to Korean War
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(Olympics) S. Korea volleyball coach still dreaming after unlikely victory over Turkey
-
(Olympics) Ko Jin-young fueled by anger to start women's golf tournament
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) New cases over 1,700 for 2nd day, toughest virus curbs likely to be extended again