(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean baseball team to take last shot at medal vs. Dominican Republic

Winning bronze will also mean exemptions from mandatory military service for players who haven't already served or haven't already earned exemptions elsewhere. It has become a sensitive topic particularly around the baseball team, in light of some roster controversy from the 2018 Asian Games. Critics of the team selection process that year claimed certain players were only picked because then national team manager, Sun Dong-yol, wanted to help them get military exemptions, not because they were good enough to play for the country.