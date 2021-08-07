Key filming location of hit drama 'Winter Sonata' to be demolished
CHUNCHEON, South Korea, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- One of the famous filming locations of the 2002 hit drama series "Winter Sonata" in Chuncheon, northeastern South Korea, will be dismantled due to a housing redevelopment project, the city government said Saturday.
The so-called Junsang's House in Chuncheon, 85 kilometers east of Seoul, which was one of the key locations of "Winter Sonata," will be demolished to pave the way for a new apartment complex to be built by 2024, it said.
"Winter Sonata," a romance drama series produced and broadcast in South Korea in 2002, gained huge popularity at home and abroad, particularly in neighboring Asian countries.
Junsang is the hero of the drama played by actor Bae Yong-joon, who rose to international stardom after the success of the soap opera.
Junsang's House was once visited by hundreds of tourists, including Japanese fans of "Winter Sonata," every day after the drama first aired in Japan in 2004. As the drama craze faded, however, tourists have nearly stopped visiting the house since several years ago.
According to the city government, the 53,000-square-meter neighborhood, where Junsang's House and many other Korean traditional houses, called hanok, are located, will be redeveloped into an apartment complex that will accommodate 1,039 households.
The piano and some household items, which were used in the filming of the drama, will be displayed at the park of the new apartment complex, it said.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(LEAD) BTS reigns Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks, with 'Butter' leading for 9
-
(Olympics) S. Korea beats Japan to secure quarterfinal berth in women's volleyball
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
Boy band SHINee tops Japanese music chart with new EP
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) South Korea to maintain toughened social distancing rules for two more weeks
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Nothing to lose, everything to gain, as S. Korea takes on Brazil in volleyball semis
-
(Olympics) Fans of volleyball icon Kim Yeon-koung launch tree donation drive for Turkey beset by wildfires