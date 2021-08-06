(Olympics) S. Korea falls to Japan to miss out on bronze in men's team table tennis
All News 13:43 August 06, 2021
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea lost to Japan in the bronze medal match of the men's table tennis team event at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, frittering away its final opportunity to salvage a ping pong medal in the Japanese capital.
Japan prevailed over South Korea by 3-1 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.
Japan won the opening doubles match and also claimed the next singles match. South Korea won the second singles match, before Japan finished things off with a victory in the third singles contest.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(2nd LD) (Olympics) An San wins gold in women's individual archery, becomes 1st triple gold medalist in Tokyo
-
14 U.S. lawmakers endorse bill on declaration of official end to Korean War
Most Saved
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
14 U.S. lawmakers endorse bill on declaration of official end to Korean War
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) South Korea to maintain toughened social distancing rules for two more weeks
-
(Olympics) Ko Jin-young fueled by anger to start women's golf tournament
-
New cases over 1,700 for 3rd day; virus curbs extended for 2 weeks