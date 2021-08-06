Kumho Petro Chemical Q2 net profit up 484.3 pct to 583.1 bln won
All News 13:57 August 06, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Petro Chemical Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 583.1 billion won (US$510.4 million), up 484.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 527.3 percent on-year to 753.7 billion won. Sales increased 114.3 percent to 2.19 trillion won.
The operating profit was 3.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
