(Olympics) Gut check time for S. Korean table tennis after coming up empty-handed in Tokyo
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- In the not-so-distant past, South Korea could comfortably count on at least a medal from table tennis at the Olympics.
Things have dried up now, and the country has been shut out of medals for the second consecutive Olympics.
That fate was sealed when it lost to Japan 3-1 in the bronze medal match of the men's team event at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Friday.
Now it's gut check time.
"In the Olympics, it's just not enough to do your best. Everyone puts in the work," said Jeoung Young-sik, who lost the opening doubles match with partner Lee Sang-su but got South Korea's lone win in the singles over Koki Niwa. "I think we need to study trends in international table tennis more closely. I think that will help us improve technically and give us more opportunities to win."
Lee, 30, was lined up to face the 18-year-old phenom Tomokazu Harimoto in the final singles match, but the contest didn't even need to get that far. He and Jeoung, 29, were competing in their second straight Olympics together, after also finishing in fourth place in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
"We don't have regrets over the amount of work we've done, but we also have to realize this result is a reflection of where we stand," Lee said. "We just have to be better than this."
Jang Woo-jin, the youngest member of the team at 25, said he understood the disappointment that Lee and Jeoung had felt in Rio and tried to help them reach the podium for the first time.
"I think I can learn more from failures than from success," Jang said. "Hopefully, we'll get to play top-ranked players more often in the future."
Jang lost both of his singles matches Friday, first to Harimoto and then to Jun Mizutani. Jang said the problems had more to do with his mental approach than his physical form.
"I wasn't aggressive enough," he said. "Even if I made mistakes, I should have shown more confidence in my strokes. I played it too safe."
Picking up on that theme, Lee said that the next generation of players at the 2024 Paris Olympics should learn how to play in the Olympic pressure cooker.
"They should try to shake off that pressure and not play it safe all the time," Lee said. "They shouldn't get too caught up in results and should just try to execute what they've practiced."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(2nd LD) (Olympics) An San wins gold in women's individual archery, becomes 1st triple gold medalist in Tokyo
-
14 U.S. lawmakers endorse bill on declaration of official end to Korean War
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
14 U.S. lawmakers endorse bill on declaration of official end to Korean War
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) South Korea to maintain toughened social distancing rules for two more weeks
-
(Olympics) Ko Jin-young fueled by anger to start women's golf tournament
-
New cases over 1,700 for 3rd day; virus curbs extended for 2 weeks