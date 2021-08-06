Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) S. Korean table tennis chief Ryu Seung-min elected vice chair of IOC Athletes' Commission

All News 15:39 August 06, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Ryu Seung-min, one of two South Korean members for the International Olympic Committee (IOC), was voted vice chair of the IOC Athletes' Commission on Friday, on the sidelines of the Tokyo Olympics.

Ryu will be the new vice chair for the Athletes' Commission, following the election of Emma Terho, former Finnish hockey player, as the head of the organization. Terho stood for both positions, according to an Olympic news site, "Inside the Games."

Ryu Seung-min, a South Korean member of the International Olympic Committee and head of the Korea Table Tennis Association, cheers on the South Korean table tennis player Jeoung Young-sik during the round of 16 match against Slovenia in the men's team event at the Tokyo Olympics at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo on Aug. 1, 2021. (Yonhap)

Ryu, president of the Korea Table Tennis Association, told Yonhap News Agency that he is the first Asian to hold the vice chair position.

Ryu, the 2004 Olympic table tennis champion in the men's singles, was elected to the Athletes' Commission during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

"Athletes around the world are caught in difficult situations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I'll work even harder than before to listen to athletes and speak on their behalf," Ryu added.

