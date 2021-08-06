Lotte Shopping remains in red in Q2
All News 15:35 August 06, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 34.5 billion won (US$30.2 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 444.8 percent on-year to 7.6 billion won. Sales decreased 3.5 percent to 3.9 trillion won.
The operating profit was 88.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
