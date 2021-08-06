Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Shopping remains in red in Q2

All News 15:35 August 06, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 34.5 billion won (US$30.2 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 444.8 percent on-year to 7.6 billion won. Sales decreased 3.5 percent to 3.9 trillion won.

The operating profit was 88.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!