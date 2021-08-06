KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
POSCO 341,000 DN 3,000
DB INSURANCE 58,000 DN 1,000
Hyosung 118,500 UP 500
SGBC 88,000 DN 2,100
Nongshim 322,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE 38,400 UP 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,100 DN 50
GCH Corp 33,300 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 222,500 DN 500
AmoreG 59,800 UP 500
NHIS 12,850 DN 100
LotteChilsung 142,000 DN 2,000
SamsungElec 81,500 DN 600
TaihanElecWire 2,740 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 25,950 DN 150
Daesang 27,550 UP 50
SKNetworks 5,950 DN 40
ORION Holdings 16,600 DN 50
KCC 328,500 DN 5,000
SKBP 127,000 DN 500
NEXENTIRE 9,510 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 135,500 UP 4,500
TaekwangInd 1,110,000 UP 6,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,190 UP 40
BukwangPharm 21,300 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 80,900 DN 600
KAL 30,600 DN 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,730 DN 50
Daewoong 38,900 0
LG Corp. 94,800 DN 700
SamyangFood 90,800 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,550 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 492,000 UP 5,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 776,000 UP 5,000
KPIC 247,500 DN 3,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,260 UP 230
SKC 161,000 DN 2,500
GS Retail 34,100 DN 250
Ottogi 534,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 35,100 UP 100
