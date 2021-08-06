KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DongwonInd 253,000 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 50,100 UP 800
LS 71,300 DN 200
GC Corp 332,000 UP 21,500
GS E&C 43,450 DN 250
F&F Holdings 37,450 UP 300
MERITZ SECU 5,140 DN 20
HtlShilla 94,400 UP 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 157,500 0
BoryungPharm 18,150 DN 350
L&L 13,500 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 71,100 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 51,500 UP 100
Shinsegae 270,000 DN 500
SK hynix 118,000 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 683,000 DN 15,000
HyundaiEng&Const 54,500 UP 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,400 DN 550
SamsungF&MIns 218,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,500 DN 250
Kogas 36,850 UP 150
Hanwha 30,550 UP 200
DB HiTek 67,200 UP 900
CJ 104,000 UP 2,500
JWPHARMA 29,200 DN 100
LX INT 29,300 DN 450
DongkukStlMill 20,150 DN 500
SKBS 244,500 UP 36,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 112,000 0
ShinhanGroup 38,750 UP 50
HITEJINRO 34,550 DN 50
Yuhan 62,000 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 175,500 DN 7,500
DOOSAN 97,200 UP 1,800
DL 76,600 DN 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,400 UP 50
KIA CORP. 85,600 DN 100
Hanssem 119,000 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 78,900 UP 800
KSOE 130,000 0
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(2nd LD) (Olympics) An San wins gold in women's individual archery, becomes 1st triple gold medalist in Tokyo
-
14 U.S. lawmakers endorse bill on declaration of official end to Korean War
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(LEAD) South Korea to maintain toughened social distancing rules for two more weeks
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(Olympics) Ko Jin-young fueled by anger to start women's golf tournament
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Nothing to lose, everything to gain, as S. Korea takes on Brazil in volleyball semis