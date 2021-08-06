KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,200 UP 100
OCI 114,000 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 66,900 UP 200
KorZinc 527,000 UP 2,000
SamsungElecMech 194,000 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 6,540 0
HyundaiMipoDock 81,200 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 53,100 DN 600
S-Oil 96,900 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 222,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 265,000 DN 3,000
HMM 39,950 UP 450
HYUNDAI WIA 94,300 DN 900
KumhoPetrochem 211,500 DN 3,000
ZINUS 107,000 DN 2,000
Hanchem 268,000 UP 2,500
DWS 44,200 UP 200
KEPCO 25,450 UP 150
SamsungSecu 44,650 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 16,600 DN 150
Mobis 276,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,300 DN 1,200
S-1 82,900 DN 1,100
SKTelecom 305,500 DN 1,000
SNT MOTIV 60,500 DN 200
HyundaiElev 55,900 UP 2,500
SAMSUNG SDS 187,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,350 0
KUMHOTIRE 6,720 DN 20
Hanon Systems 16,150 DN 150
SK 278,500 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 66,000 UP 900
Handsome 39,800 UP 450
Asiana Airlines 18,500 0
COWAY 85,300 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 111,000 DN 1,500
IBK 10,450 UP 100
DONGSUH 31,700 UP 1,050
SamsungEng 23,450 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 144,500 DN 500
(MORE)
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(2nd LD) (Olympics) An San wins gold in women's individual archery, becomes 1st triple gold medalist in Tokyo
-
14 U.S. lawmakers endorse bill on declaration of official end to Korean War
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
14 U.S. lawmakers endorse bill on declaration of official end to Korean War
-
(2nd LD) (Olympics) An San wins gold in women's individual archery, becomes 1st triple gold medalist in Tokyo
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(LEAD) South Korea to maintain toughened social distancing rules for two more weeks
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(Olympics) Ko Jin-young fueled by anger to start women's golf tournament
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Nothing to lose, everything to gain, as S. Korea takes on Brazil in volleyball semis