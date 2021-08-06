KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
PanOcean 7,540 UP 10
SAMSUNG CARD 34,750 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 24,450 DN 550
KT 33,500 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL193000 DN1000
LOTTE TOUR 19,800 UP 250
LG Uplus 14,600 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 77,000 DN 400
KT&G 82,200 DN 600
DHICO 22,400 UP 750
Doosanfc 49,950 UP 500
LG Display 22,250 DN 350
Kangwonland 27,200 UP 250
NAVER 444,500 UP 2,000
Kakao 145,500 DN 3,500
NCsoft 823,000 UP 6,000
KIWOOM 120,000 DN 500
DSME 31,900 DN 450
DSINFRA 16,700 UP 100
DWEC 7,240 DN 60
DongwonF&B 218,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 42,450 UP 250
LGH&H 1,458,000 DN 9,000
LGCHEM 842,000 DN 15,000
KEPCO E&C 50,700 DN 600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,800 DN 1,700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,600 UP 1,400
LGELECTRONICS 157,000 DN 1,000
Celltrion 271,500 UP 2,500
Huchems 24,900 UP 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 185,000 UP 6,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,900 DN 100
KIH 96,800 DN 600
LOTTE Himart 34,750 DN 650
GS 43,150 DN 250
CJ CGV 30,650 UP 250
LIG Nex1 44,050 DN 200
Fila Holdings 56,000 DN 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 195,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,250 DN 100
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
(2nd LD) (Olympics) An San wins gold in women's individual archery, becomes 1st triple gold medalist in Tokyo
14 U.S. lawmakers endorse bill on declaration of official end to Korean War
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
(LEAD) South Korea to maintain toughened social distancing rules for two more weeks
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
(Olympics) Ko Jin-young fueled by anger to start women's golf tournament
(LEAD) (Olympics) Nothing to lose, everything to gain, as S. Korea takes on Brazil in volleyball semis