KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANWHA LIFE 3,495 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 228,500 DN 3,500
FOOSUNG 13,200 UP 50
SK Innovation 240,500 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 38,200 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 52,200 UP 200
Hansae 21,600 DN 400
LX HAUSYS 95,300 DN 1,400
Youngone Corp 39,750 DN 1,050
CSWIND 80,600 UP 1,000
GKL 16,400 UP 50
KOLON IND 78,400 DN 500
HanmiPharm 331,000 UP 4,500
BNK Financial Group 7,780 UP 90
emart 170,000 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY498 00 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 54,600 UP 600
HANJINKAL 67,000 UP 900
DoubleUGames 64,200 UP 800
CUCKOO 132,000 UP 500
COSMAX 125,500 UP 2,500
MANDO 64,700 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 919,000 UP 7,000
INNOCEAN 63,000 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 44,000 DN 850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,200 DN 200
Netmarble 136,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S69000 UP100
ORION 119,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,150 UP 150
BGF Retail 174,000 UP 4,000
SKCHEM 268,000 UP 11,500
HDC-OP 30,800 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 862,000 DN 12,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 581,000 DN 10,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,050 0
HYBE 310,000 UP 11,500
SK ie technology 212,500 DN 4,000
DL E&C 145,000 0
LX HOLDINGS 10,700 UP 50
(END)
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
(2nd LD) (Olympics) An San wins gold in women's individual archery, becomes 1st triple gold medalist in Tokyo
14 U.S. lawmakers endorse bill on declaration of official end to Korean War
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
(LEAD) South Korea to maintain toughened social distancing rules for two more weeks
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
(Olympics) Ko Jin-young fueled by anger to start women's golf tournament
(LEAD) (Olympics) Nothing to lose, everything to gain, as S. Korea takes on Brazil in volleyball semis