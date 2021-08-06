Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:40 August 06, 2021

HANWHA LIFE 3,495 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 228,500 DN 3,500
FOOSUNG 13,200 UP 50
SK Innovation 240,500 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 38,200 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 52,200 UP 200
Hansae 21,600 DN 400
LX HAUSYS 95,300 DN 1,400
Youngone Corp 39,750 DN 1,050
CSWIND 80,600 UP 1,000
GKL 16,400 UP 50
KOLON IND 78,400 DN 500
HanmiPharm 331,000 UP 4,500
BNK Financial Group 7,780 UP 90
emart 170,000 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY498 00 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 54,600 UP 600
HANJINKAL 67,000 UP 900
DoubleUGames 64,200 UP 800
CUCKOO 132,000 UP 500
COSMAX 125,500 UP 2,500
MANDO 64,700 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 919,000 UP 7,000
INNOCEAN 63,000 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 44,000 DN 850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,200 DN 200
Netmarble 136,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S69000 UP100
ORION 119,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,150 UP 150
BGF Retail 174,000 UP 4,000
SKCHEM 268,000 UP 11,500
HDC-OP 30,800 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 862,000 DN 12,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 581,000 DN 10,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,050 0
HYBE 310,000 UP 11,500
SK ie technology 212,500 DN 4,000
DL E&C 145,000 0
LX HOLDINGS 10,700 UP 50
(END)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!