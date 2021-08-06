Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Coway Q2 net profit down 2.6 pct to 115.8 bln won

All News 15:49 August 06, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Coway Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 115.8 billion won (US$101.4 million), down 2.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 166.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 169.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 12.4 percent to 905.4 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!