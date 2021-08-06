Coway Q2 net profit down 2.6 pct to 115.8 bln won
All News 15:49 August 06, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Coway Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 115.8 billion won (US$101.4 million), down 2.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 166.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 169.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 12.4 percent to 905.4 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(2nd LD) (Olympics) An San wins gold in women's individual archery, becomes 1st triple gold medalist in Tokyo
-
14 U.S. lawmakers endorse bill on declaration of official end to Korean War
Most Saved
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
14 U.S. lawmakers endorse bill on declaration of official end to Korean War
-
(2nd LD) (Olympics) An San wins gold in women's individual archery, becomes 1st triple gold medalist in Tokyo
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(LEAD) South Korea to maintain toughened social distancing rules for two more weeks
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(Olympics) Ko Jin-young fueled by anger to start women's golf tournament
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Nothing to lose, everything to gain, as S. Korea takes on Brazil in volleyball semis