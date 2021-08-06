S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 6, 2021
All News 16:31 August 06, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.972 0.949 +2.3
2-year TB 1.268 1.236 +3.2
3-year TB 1.433 1.414 +1.9
10-year TB 1.900 1.878 +2.2
2-year MSB 1.276 1.260 +1.6
3-year CB (AA-) 1.855 1.836 +1.9
91-day CD 0.700 0.700 0.0
(END)
