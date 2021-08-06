4 American service members in S. Korea test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Four American service members stationed in South Korea have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Friday.
Three of them were from Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, and the remainder from Camp Humphreys in the same city, the U.S. military said, adding all of them were confirmed to have been infected earlier this week.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,163.
South Korean and USFK health officials "are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to these individuals and to identify and ensure all known on-post and off-post facilities visited by the individuals are thoroughly cleaned," USFK said in a statement.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
14 U.S. lawmakers endorse bill on declaration of official end to Korean War
-
(LEAD) BTS reigns Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks, with 'Butter' leading for 9
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
14 U.S. lawmakers endorse bill on declaration of official end to Korean War
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(LEAD) South Korea to maintain toughened social distancing rules for two more weeks
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Nothing to lose, everything to gain, as S. Korea takes on Brazil in volleyball semis
-
New cases over 1,700 for 3rd day; virus curbs extended for 2 weeks
-
South Korea to maintain toughened social distancing rules for two more weeks