(Olympics) S. Korea loses to Brazil, falls to bronze medal match in women's volleyball
All News 22:32 August 06, 2021
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Cinderella run through the Tokyo Olympic women's volleyball tournament hit a speed bump on Friday, with a straight-set loss to Brazil.
World No. 2 Brazil easily handled the 11th-ranked South Korea 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-16) at Ariaka Arena in Tokyo.
The loss sends South Korea to the bronze medal match against the sixth-ranked Serbia at 9 a.m. Sunday, the last day of the Olympics.
Serbia defeated South Korea in three sets on Monday in the preliminary round.
