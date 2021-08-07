(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
14 U.S. lawmakers endorse bill on declaration of official end to Korean War
-
(LEAD) BTS reigns Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks, with 'Butter' leading for 9
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
14 U.S. lawmakers endorse bill on declaration of official end to Korean War
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(LEAD) South Korea to maintain toughened social distancing rules for two more weeks
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Nothing to lose, everything to gain, as S. Korea takes on Brazil in volleyball semis
-
New cases over 1,700 for 3rd day; virus curbs extended for 2 weeks
-
South Korea to maintain toughened social distancing rules for two more weeks