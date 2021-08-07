Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:05 August 07, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 7.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Let's stem virus spread before 2nd semester begins,' toughened distancing measures extended for 2 weeks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Claims of 'strong, yet short quarantine' wrong; current distancing rules extended for 2 weeks (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea-US drill to begin in middle of this month, scale expected to be reduced more (Donga Ilbo)
-- Again, ban on gatherings of 3 or more extended; government appears to have no brilliant idea (Segye Times)
-- Gov't extends Level 4 social distancing in greater Seoul area until Aug. 22 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. not to delay combined drill, likely to only reduce S. Korean participants (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Bae Jong-ok: I am an actor, want to be even more of one (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't extends Level 4 social distancing in greater Seoul area for 2 weeks (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Electric vehicle competition ignited by Biden (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't extends Level 4 social distancing in greater Seoul area for 2 more weeks, prospects of full school reopening in 2nd semester remain uncertain (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!