Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 August 07, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 33/25 Cloudy 20
Incheon 31/25 Sunny 10
Suwon 33/25 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 34/26 Sunny 60
Daejeon 34/25 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 33/24 Rain 0
Gangneung 32/26 Heavy Rain 60
Jeonju 34/25 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 34/25 Sunny 60
Jeju 32/27 Sunny 0
Daegu 35/25 Heavy Rain 60
Busan 33/27 Sunny 60
