Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 07, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/25 Cloudy 20

Incheon 31/25 Sunny 10

Suwon 33/25 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 34/26 Sunny 60

Daejeon 34/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 33/24 Rain 0

Gangneung 32/26 Heavy Rain 60

Jeonju 34/25 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 34/25 Sunny 60

Jeju 32/27 Sunny 0

Daegu 35/25 Heavy Rain 60

Busan 33/27 Sunny 60

