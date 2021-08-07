(Olympics) S. Koreans come up short in last-round charge for medal in women's golf
SAITAMA, Japan, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- The last-gasp charge ultimately wasn't enough for South Korean golfers, as they all failed to claim a medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
World No. 2 Ko Jin-young and No. 4 Kim Sei-young finished at 10-under 274, good for a tie for ninth as the top South Korean players at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, north of Tokyo. Play was suspended due to lightning soon after the Koreans ended their play. Nelly Korda of the United States was in the lead at 17-under through 16.
Ko shot a three-under 68 on Saturday with four birdies and a bogey. Kim matched that score after picking up six birdies, one bogey and one double bogey. They played in the same group in the final round.
Kim Hyo-joo ended a shot back of her two countrywomen at nine-under 275. Park In-bee, the 2016 gold medalist, put up a 69 on Saturday to tie for 23rd place.
Ko, playing in her first Olympics, said she was both relieved to be done with the competition and also disappointed with her final score.
"I did everything I could have done, and I just wasn't as good as the medalists," Ko said. "It's a shame I didn't get to raise our national flag to the highest place."
Ko said she'd love to get a chance to play at the next Olympics in Paris in 2024.
"It's supposed to be an honor just to play in the Olympics, but I wasn't happy just to be here," Ko said. "I'll try to win a medal at the next Olympics."
Kim Sei-young, who tied for 25th at the 2016 Olympics, said doing better than five years ago didn't ease her disappointment at all.
Wearing red trousers, her signature outfit for final rounds on the LPGA Tour, Kim made a run at the top of the leaderboard early in the fourth round. At one point, she sat only three shots out of the bronze medal position. But the double bogey at the par-4 11th dropped her out of the race.
Kim said she wasn't doing any scoreboard watching during her round.
"It's been a struggle all week long," Kim said. "At the 11th, I pulled my tee shot. And from the rough, I could have reached the green in two, but I pulled another shot."
As for the next Olympics, Kim said, "I'd absolutely love to play there."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(LEAD) BTS reigns Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks, with 'Butter' leading for 9
-
(Olympics) S. Korea beats Japan to secure quarterfinal berth in women's volleyball
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
Boy band SHINee tops Japanese music chart with new EP
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) South Korea to maintain toughened social distancing rules for two more weeks
-
(2nd LD) New cases over 1,700 for 3rd day; virus curbs extended for 2 weeks
-
(LEAD) New cases bounce back above 1,800 despite stepped-up vigilance