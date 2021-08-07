(Olympics) 'Exhausted' after 2nd Olympic coaching stint, LPGA legend Pak Se-ri not ruling out 3rd
SAITAMA, Japan, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- For the second straight Olympics, World Golf Hall of Famer Pak Se-ri coached the South Korean women's national team.
But unlike the last time, the team is going home without a medal. Defending champion Park In-bee finished well outside medal contention, and Ko Jin-young, Kim Sei-young and Kim Hyo-joo also didn't come close to a medal.
"The girls all wanted to do well, and they gave their best," Pak said at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, north of Tokyo. "At least they all finished their tournament without suffering any injury or illness."
The four players, all inside the top 10 in the world rankings, had to endure punishing heat over the first couple of rounds. They also failed to make noise when the conditions were ripe in the third round.
"I wanted to do my best to lift pressure off their shoulders," Pak said. "I am sure they felt the weight of expectations, with so much media coverage. They didn't always say things aloud, but they all wanted to do well here."
There were moments when Pak, the country's all-time leader with 25 LPGA wins, felt utterly helpless.
"The players leaned on one another quite a bit," she said. "I understood all the challenges that they faced, and I was frustrated that I couldn't do anything to help them (on the course). I've been the head coach twice now, and I am exhausted."
But what if Pak got to coach South Korea again at the 2024 Olympics in Paris?
"It'd be great for me if I can have that chance," she said.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(LEAD) BTS reigns Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks, with 'Butter' leading for 9
-
(Olympics) S. Korea beats Japan to secure quarterfinal berth in women's volleyball
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
Boy band SHINee tops Japanese music chart with new EP
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) South Korea to maintain toughened social distancing rules for two more weeks
-
(2nd LD) New cases over 1,700 for 3rd day; virus curbs extended for 2 weeks
-
(LEAD) New cases bounce back above 1,800 despite stepped-up vigilance