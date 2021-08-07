Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) Jun Woong-tae wins bronze in men's modern pentathlon

All News 19:46 August 07, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Jun Woong-tae captured bronze in the men's modern pentathlon at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, becoming the first South Korean to win a medal in the five-sport event.

After fencing, swimming, show jumping, running and shooting, Jun finished third overall for the historic medal.

This was South Korea's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics since Monday.

Jun Woong-tae of South Korea smiles after a match during the fencing bonus round of the men's modern pentathlon at the Tokyo Olympics at Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on Aug. 7, 2021. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Olympics
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!