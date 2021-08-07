(Olympics) Jun Woong-tae wins bronze in men's modern pentathlon
All News 19:46 August 07, 2021
TOKYO, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Jun Woong-tae captured bronze in the men's modern pentathlon at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, becoming the first South Korean to win a medal in the five-sport event.
After fencing, swimming, show jumping, running and shooting, Jun finished third overall for the historic medal.
This was South Korea's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics since Monday.
