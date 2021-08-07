(LEAD) (Olympics) Jun Woong-tae wins bronze in men's modern pentathlon
(ATTN: ADDS details, photos)
TOKYO, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Jun Woong-tae captured bronze in the men's modern pentathlon at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, becoming the first South Korean to win a medal in the five-sport event.
After fencing, swimming, show jumping, running and shooting, Jun finished third overall for the historic medal.
This was South Korea's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics since Monday.
Jun earned 1,470 points in total, finishing behind Joseph Choong of Britain (1,482 points) and Ahmed Elgendy of Egypt (1,477 points).
The other South Korean in action, Jung Jin-hwa, finished in fourth with 1,466 points.
Jung had previously shared the record for the best Olympic performance by a South Korean pentathlete, with an 11th-place finish at London 2012. On Friday, Kim Se-hee also finished in 11th in the women's competition.
Jun was in fourth place ahead of the final portion of the event, laser run, which combines running and shooting. Jung was in second place after fencing, swimming and show jumping.
Choong only ranked 15th in laser run but had enough of a cushion to stay at the top. Elgendy ranked second in laser run to leapfrog the two South Koreans to take silver.
Jun was seventh in laser run to take the bronze. Jung was well back in 17th out of 36 athletes in laser run and slipped to fourth overall.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(LEAD) BTS reigns Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks, with 'Butter' leading for 9
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
Boy band SHINee tops Japanese music chart with new EP
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
(Olympics) Women's volleyball team chases bronze with Tokyo Olympics set to close
-
(LEAD) New cases bounce back above 1,800 despite stepped-up vigilance
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea loses to Brazil, falls to bronze medal match in women's volleyball