Sunday's weather forecast

August 08, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 34/25 Sunny 60

Incheon 32/25 Sunny 60

Suwon 34/25 Sunny 60

Cheongju 33/26 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 32/25 Heavy Rain 60

Chuncheon 33/24 Sunny 70

Gangneung 30/25 Rain 80

Jeonju 32/25 Rain 70

Gwangju 32/25 Rain 70

Jeju 30/27 Rain 60

Daegu 30/25 Rain 60

Busan 29/26 Rain 70

