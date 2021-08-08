Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:11 August 08, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 34/25 Sunny 60
Incheon 32/25 Sunny 60
Suwon 34/25 Sunny 60
Cheongju 33/26 Heavy Rain 60
Daejeon 32/25 Heavy Rain 60
Chuncheon 33/24 Sunny 70
Gangneung 30/25 Rain 80
Jeonju 32/25 Rain 70
Gwangju 32/25 Rain 70
Jeju 30/27 Rain 60
Daegu 30/25 Rain 60
Busan 29/26 Rain 70
(END)
