(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 1,800 amid stepped-up vigilance
(ATTN: ADDS details in paras 14-16)
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell below 1,800 on Sunday but still marked the highest tally for a Sunday to date, with the country extending its stringent virus curbs amid few signs of the situation abating.
The country added 1,729 COVID-19 cases, including 1,670 local infections, raising the total caseload to 210,956, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The latest caseload is down from 1,823 reported Saturday but up from 1,704 on Friday. Daily cases usually fall over weekends due to fewer tests, but Sunday's cases showed there are no signs of the COVID-19 pandemic being contained.
The country added five more deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 2,121.
As infections have steadily cropped up across the country, the authorities decided to extend the Level 4 distancing measures -- the toughest in the four-tier system -- for the wider Seoul area until Aug. 22, while non-Seoul metropolitan areas will remain under Level 3.
The Level 4 restrictions ban gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m., place a 10 p.m. curfew on restaurants and cafes, and suspend the operations of nightclubs and other adult entertainment venues.
Under Level 3, cafes and restaurants can accept customers until 10 p.m., and only takeout and delivery services are available after that time. Private gatherings of five or more people are banned.
The daily caseload has remained above 1,000 since July 7 due to outbreaks centered in the greater Seoul area. Cases outside the capital area have also risen amid increased activities in the summer vacation season and the highly transmissible delta variant.
Since South Korea kicked off its vaccination program in late February, a total of 20.9 million people, or 40.7 percent of the country's 52 million population, have received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines.
Around 15 percent, or 7.71 million people, have been fully vaccinated, according to KDCA data.
The country aims to administer a single vaccination shot to 36 million people, or 70 percent of its population, by September with hopes of reaching herd immunity in November.
In the latest domestic tally, Seoul reported 441 cases, the surrounding Gyeonggi Province added 456, and the western port city of Incheon confirmed 70 cases.
The southeastern port city of Busan posted 145 new cases, while the neighboring South Gyeongsang Province reported 117 more infections.
With the virus rapidly spreading into non-capital regions, Busan said it will raise its social distancing rules to the toughest level from Tuesday until Aug. 22.
Under the Level 4 rules, all beaches in Busan will be closed, city officials said.
In the first week of August, the average number of daily infections in Busan stood at 102.5, a sharp uptick from the previous week's 78.2.
There were 59 cases from overseas arrivals, which include South Korean nationals.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries was 185,003, up 1,214 from a day earlier.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) BTS reigns Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks, with 'Butter' leading for 9
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
Boy band SHINee tops Japanese music chart with new EP
-
(LEAD) N. Korea could give entire population single COVID-19 shot in less than 10 days: 38 North
-
(Olympics) Women's volleyball team chases bronze with Tokyo Olympics set to close
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
(Olympics) Volleyball great Kim Yeon-koung retires from int'l play