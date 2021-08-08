(Olympics) S. Korea loses to Serbia to finish 4th in women's volleyball
All News 10:25 August 08, 2021
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea lost to Serbia in the bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympic women's volleyball tournament Sunday, as the unlikely storybook run to the final four came to a heartbreaking end.
The sixth-ranked Serbia took down No. 12 South Korea 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-15) at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. This is the final day of the Olympics.
Captain Kim Yeon-koung led South Korea with 11 points. South Korea had no answer for Tijana Boskovic, who dominated with 33 points.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(LEAD) BTS reigns Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks, with 'Butter' leading for 9
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
Most Saved
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
Boy band SHINee tops Japanese music chart with new EP
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
(Olympics) Women's volleyball team chases bronze with Tokyo Olympics set to close
-
(LEAD) N. Korea could give entire population single COVID-19 shot in less than 10 days: 38 North
-
(4th LD) New cases bounce back above 1,800 despite stepped-up vigilance
-
(LEAD) New cases bounce back above 1,800 despite stepped-up vigilance