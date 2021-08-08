S. Korea reports 1st African swine fever case in 3 months
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agriculture ministry said Sunday it has confirmed an African swine fever (ASF) case, marking the first one of the highly contagious and deadly animal disease in about three months.
According to the ministry, pigs at a farm in Gangwon Province were infected with the deadly animal disease, prompting the authorities to cull animals there, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
The country also issued a special 48-hour travel ban on livestock-related facilities in Gangwon Province and Gyeonggi Province.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum called on health authorities to make utmost efforts to swiftly contain the spread of the disease.
In 2019, ASF swept through pig farms in northern regions covering Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces, prompting authorities to cull about 400,000 pigs nationwide as part of preventive measures. A total of 14 farms were infected.
Although no new ASF cases had been reported from local farms for the past three months, the virus prevailed among wild boars, which can potentially infect domestic pigs through contact.
ASF does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease.
(END)
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(LEAD) BTS reigns Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks, with 'Butter' leading for 9
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
Boy band SHINee tops Japanese music chart with new EP
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
(Olympics) Women's volleyball team chases bronze with Tokyo Olympics set to close
-
(LEAD) N. Korea could give entire population single COVID-19 shot in less than 10 days: 38 North
-
(4th LD) New cases bounce back above 1,800 despite stepped-up vigilance
-
(LEAD) New cases bounce back above 1,800 despite stepped-up vigilance