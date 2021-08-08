Gyeonggi Gov. Lee pledges halt to smear campaign against rivals in DP presidential primary
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, the front-running presidential contender for the ruling Democratic Party (DP), pledged Sunday to stop all smear campaigns against rivals in the party's ongoing primary election.
"From this moment onward, I will not even make any negative mention of other candidates, focusing instead on debates about competence and policies," Lee said in a hastily called press conference at the National Assembly in Seoul.
"Concerns are growing among party members and supporters about the escalating mudslinging in the party's primary process," Lee said of the background of his pledge.
Lee's announcement came as the governor, former DP Chairman Rep. Lee Nak-yon and other DP presidential contenders are locked in an intense slugfest in the overheated party primary to pick the single presidential contender to run in the March presidential election.
The DP's leadership has repeatedly warned against mudslinging between the presidential contenders and party elders have also voiced concerns over the infighting, which they said could hammer public opinion toward the entire party.
Lee suggested the establishment of standing communication lines between the DP presidential contenders as a solution to the escalating smear campaigns.
"I wish that a prior verification process can be conducted first through the communication lines about any facts or private issues requiring verification so that any unnecessary allegations or controversies are not created," he said.
Lee also urged the party leadership to step in in cases of unfounded allegations or slandering launched against the presidential contenders, saying such attacks constitute "a serious act that impairs democracy."
Rep. Lee Nak-yon welcomed the Gyeonggi governor's pledge, expressing a wish that "it could develop into actual action, not remaining as a mere pledge."
"I have been repeatedly told that people felt uncomfortable watching the DP's presidential primary ... I am sorry for causing concerns," the former DP leader wrote on his Facebook account, shortly after the governor's press conference. "Now let's move forward and talk about the future," he said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) BTS reigns Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks, with 'Butter' leading for 9
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
Boy band SHINee tops Japanese music chart with new EP
-
(LEAD) N. Korea could give entire population single COVID-19 shot in less than 10 days: 38 North
-
(Olympics) Women's volleyball team chases bronze with Tokyo Olympics set to close
-
(Olympics) Volleyball great Kim Yeon-koung retires from int'l play
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
(4th LD) New cases bounce back above 1,800 despite stepped-up vigilance