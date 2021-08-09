(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 9)

The National Intelligence Service and police reportedly found that the activists had formed an underground "North Chungcheong Comrade Party for Independent Unification" with the goal of subverting the South Korean system. They are said to have spied on military units and used their personal connections with the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and former leaders of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions to carry out espionage operations, involve some 60 regional politicians and activists in a campaign against the introduction of the stealth fighters, and inculcate North Korea's ideology in young people, including unionists and irregular workers in the province. Evidence of this was found on a USB flash drive seized at the home of a suspect. Oaths of allegiance to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were found too, written in the suspects' own blood.