(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 9)

More disappointing is that President Moon gave the impression that he would opt out of the exercises in a bid to restart the deadlocked inter-Korean peace process. Moon, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, seemed to pass the buck on to the Ministry of National Defense by instructing the ministry to consult with the U.S. with "prudence" ― without making a decision on the matter by himself. The Ministry of Unification also voiced its preference to put off the exercise. All these have only created confusion among the people and risked undermining the alliance with the U.S.

(END)