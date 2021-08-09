Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Goodbye Tokyo, let's meet in Paris (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- It's OK to come in 4th place without medal (Kookmin Daily)
-- Your sweat, tears are gold medals (Donga Ilbo)
-- We are happy with your unwavering courage (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Tokyo Olympics come to end after 17 days (Segye Times)
-- Small business owners grapple with shrinking income amid prolonged Level 4 distancing (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's vaccination rate slowest among OECD members (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Thank you for all your efforts during Tokyo Olympics (Hankyoreh)
-- Audience celebrates athletes making audacious challenges (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Tenant protection laws stir conflict between lessors and lessees (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- LPG prices soar (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Joint drill goes ahead with some shrinkage (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Olympic heroes (Korea Herald)
-- Korea leaves Tokyo with unfulfilled goal, high hopes for Paris (Korea Times)
