Improper excavation procedures blamed for deadly Gwangju building collapse
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- A five-story building in the southwestern city of Gwangju collapsed during a demolition process due to improper excavation procedures that added excessive weight near the bottom, the transport ministry said Monday.
The building collapsed on June 9 and fell onto a bus that was stopped at a bus stop near the construction site, leaving nine people dead and eight others seriously injured.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said the demolition team didn't abide by the excavation work standards in order to cut costs and sprayed too much water on the site, which made the soil heavy and collapse as a result.
A joint team composed of construction and legal experts said multilayered subcontracting indirectly contributed to the fatal accident as subcontractors submitted substandard documents and the process was poorly regulated.
HDC Hyundai Development Co., the main contractor of the redevelopment project, subcontracted the dismantling work to a medium-sized company, which again illegally subcontracted the work to another small company, the team said.
In the process, the total construction costs was cut by 16 percent from the initial plan, which pressured workers to hastily finish the work and skip necessary safety measures, it noted.
Following the incident, five company officials in charge of the redevelopment projects have been arrested for negligence of duty, while four others have been under investigation for a breach of their duties in regard to the case, according to the Gwangju Metropolitan Police Agency.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) BTS reigns Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks, with 'Butter' leading for 9
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
Boy band SHINee tops Japanese music chart with new EP
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korean food companies eye vegan market, but will this change culture?
-
(LEAD) N. Korea could give entire population single COVID-19 shot in less than 10 days: 38 North
-
(Olympics) After journey ends in defeat, volleyball players believe foundation laid for future
-
(Olympics) Volleyball great Kim Yeon-koung retires from int'l play
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
Tropical storm Lupit approaching East Sea near Korea, heavy rain forecast