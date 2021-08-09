Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

09:04 August 09, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/25 Sunny 20

Incheon 32/25 Cloudy 20

Suwon 33/24 Sunny 20

Cheongju 33/25 Sunny 20

Daejeon 33/24 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 32/23 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 29/23 Rain 70

Jeonju 32/23 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 33/24 Cloudy 20

Jeju 30/26 Cloudy 20

Daegu 33/24 Sunny 20

Busan 32/25 Rain 20

