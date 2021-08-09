Service output in all 16 provinces, cities rises in Q2 amid economic recovery
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Combined service output rose in all 16 provinces and major cities for the first time in six quarters in the April-June period with the South Korean economy on a recovery track, data showed Monday.
Service output grew 5.7 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, the fastest on-year gain since the first quarter of 2008, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
Service production increased in all 16 provinces and cities for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2019, the data showed.
Service output in Seoul -- home to about one-fifth of the country's 52 million population -- grew at the fastest-ever pace of 8 percent in the second quarter, backed by robust gains in the financial, transportation and retail sectors.
The service sector was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but deep slumps in the in-person service segments, including accommodations and retailers, eased amid the economic recovery.
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, rose in three provinces and cities on-year in the second quarter, the data showed.
Among 16 provinces and cities, the southern resort island of Jeju saw retail sales grow at the fastest pace of 15.7 percent, aided by increased sales at duty-free shops and department stores.
Seoul reported a 6.4 percent on-year gain in retail sales and those in the second-largest city of Busan increased 4.8 percent.
Robust exports and improving domestic demand are driving the recovery path in Asia's fourth-largest economy. But a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and the fast spread of the highly transmissible delta variant may dampen domestic demand in the coming months.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) BTS reigns Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks, with 'Butter' leading for 9
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
Boy band SHINee tops Japanese music chart with new EP
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korean food companies eye vegan market, but will this change culture?
-
(LEAD) N. Korea could give entire population single COVID-19 shot in less than 10 days: 38 North
-
(Olympics) After journey ends in defeat, volleyball players believe foundation laid for future
-
(Olympics) Volleyball great Kim Yeon-koung retires from int'l play
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
Tropical storm Lupit approaching East Sea near Korea, heavy rain forecast