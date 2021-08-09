CS Wind Q2 net income up 53.3 pct. to 23.1 bln won
All News 10:36 August 09, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- CS Wind Corp. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 23.1 billion won (US$20.1 million), up 53.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 16.7 percent on-year to 28.2 billion won. Sales increased 15.9 percent to 279 billion won.
The operating profit was 3.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
