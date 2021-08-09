Go to Contents Go to Navigation

GS Holdings Q2 net income up 2061 pct. to 205.8 bln won

All News 14:12 August 09, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- GS Holdings on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 205.8 billion won (US$179.8 million), up 2061 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 208.7 percent on-year to 485.5 billion won. Revenue increased 21.1 percent to 4.44 trillion won.
