SK Chemicals Q2 net profit down 71 pct. to 69.3 bln won

All News 15:41 August 09, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 69.3 billion won (US$60.6 million), down 71 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 86.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 17.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 51.1 percent to 435.7 billion won.
