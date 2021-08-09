KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hyosung 118,500 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,630 DN 100
KAL 30,200 DN 400
POSCO CHEMICAL 157,500 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 71,100 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 50,600 DN 900
Shinsegae 268,000 DN 2,000
BoryungPharm 18,250 UP 100
L&L 13,200 DN 300
SGBC 86,000 DN 2,000
Nongshim 320,000 DN 2,000
LG Corp. 94,800 0
KCC 323,500 DN 5,000
SKBP 124,500 DN 2,500
ORION Holdings 16,350 DN 250
AmoreG 58,800 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 221,000 DN 1,500
NEXENTIRE 9,140 DN 370
CHONGKUNDANG 131,500 DN 4,000
Daesang 27,600 UP 50
SKNetworks 5,850 DN 100
BukwangPharm 20,950 DN 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 81,500 UP 600
Daewoong 37,350 DN 1,550
SamyangFood 90,500 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,500 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 489,500 DN 2,500
TaekwangInd 1,106,000 DN 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,050 DN 140
TaihanElecWire 2,615 DN 125
Hyundai M&F INS 25,850 DN 100
DB HiTek 66,200 DN 1,000
CJ 103,500 DN 500
JWPHARMA 28,950 DN 250
LX INT 29,350 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 19,800 DN 350
SK hynix 116,000 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 677,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 53,700 DN 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,550 DN 1,850
(MORE)
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) BTS reigns Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks, with 'Butter' leading for 9
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
Boy band SHINee tops Japanese music chart with new EP
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korean food companies eye vegan market, but will this change culture?
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(Olympics) After journey ends in defeat, volleyball players believe foundation laid for future
-
(Olympics) Volleyball great Kim Yeon-koung retires from int'l play
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
New infections under 1,500 on fewer tests; cases piling up outside of Seoul
-
Tropical storm Lupit approaching East Sea near Korea, heavy rain forecast