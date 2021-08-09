Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 August 09, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

Hyosung 118,500 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,630 DN 100
KAL 30,200 DN 400
POSCO CHEMICAL 157,500 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 71,100 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 50,600 DN 900
Shinsegae 268,000 DN 2,000
BoryungPharm 18,250 UP 100
L&L 13,200 DN 300
SGBC 86,000 DN 2,000
Nongshim 320,000 DN 2,000
LG Corp. 94,800 0
KCC 323,500 DN 5,000
SKBP 124,500 DN 2,500
ORION Holdings 16,350 DN 250
AmoreG 58,800 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 221,000 DN 1,500
NEXENTIRE 9,140 DN 370
CHONGKUNDANG 131,500 DN 4,000
Daesang 27,600 UP 50
SKNetworks 5,850 DN 100
BukwangPharm 20,950 DN 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 81,500 UP 600
Daewoong 37,350 DN 1,550
SamyangFood 90,500 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,500 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 489,500 DN 2,500
TaekwangInd 1,106,000 DN 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,050 DN 140
TaihanElecWire 2,615 DN 125
Hyundai M&F INS 25,850 DN 100
DB HiTek 66,200 DN 1,000
CJ 103,500 DN 500
JWPHARMA 28,950 DN 250
LX INT 29,350 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 19,800 DN 350
SK hynix 116,000 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 677,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 53,700 DN 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,550 DN 1,850
(MORE)

