KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungF&MIns 216,000 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,800 DN 700
Kogas 36,650 DN 200
Hanwha 31,150 UP 600
LOTTE 37,850 DN 550
GCH Corp 32,450 DN 850
LotteChilsung 138,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,970 DN 130
POSCO 337,500 DN 3,500
DB INSURANCE 57,800 DN 200
SamsungElec 81,500 0
NHIS 12,850 0
DongwonInd 246,000 DN 7,000
SK Discovery 50,100 0
LS 70,100 DN 1,200
GC Corp 318,500 DN 13,500
GS E&C 42,600 DN 850
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 778,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 248,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,060 DN 200
SKC 166,500 UP 5,500
GS Retail 34,450 UP 350
Ottogi 540,000 UP 6,000
IlyangPharm 34,500 DN 600
F&F Holdings 36,850 DN 600
MERITZ SECU 5,120 DN 20
HtlShilla 93,000 DN 1,400
DL 75,300 DN 1,300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,200 DN 200
KIA CORP. 86,200 UP 600
FOOSUNG 14,200 UP 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 109,500 DN 2,500
ShinhanGroup 39,100 UP 350
HITEJINRO 34,250 DN 300
Yuhan 61,300 DN 700
CJ LOGISTICS 169,500 DN 6,000
DOOSAN 95,000 DN 2,200
Hanmi Science 74,500 DN 4,400
SamsungElecMech 191,500 DN 2,500
Hanssem 116,500 DN 2,500
(MORE)
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) BTS reigns Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks, with 'Butter' leading for 9
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
Boy band SHINee tops Japanese music chart with new EP
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korean food companies eye vegan market, but will this change culture?
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(LEAD) N. Korea could give entire population single COVID-19 shot in less than 10 days: 38 North
-
(Olympics) After journey ends in defeat, volleyball players believe foundation laid for future
-
(Olympics) Volleyball great Kim Yeon-koung retires from int'l play
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
New infections under 1,500 on fewer tests; cases piling up outside of Seoul